Dortmund refusing to scapegoat Aubameyang ahead of Der Klassiker

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has refused to point the finger of blame at Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as the striker looks to snap his scoreless run against Bayern Munich.

Aubameyang heads into Saturday's Der Klassiker having failed to score in his past four matches, the Gabon international guilty of missing two glorious chances during Wednesday's 1-1 Champions League draw with APOEL.

That result means Dortmund take on five-time reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern on the back of one win from six across all competitions, while the leaders have won each of their last half-dozen outings, including the DFB-Pokal penalty shoot-out success against RB Leipzig.

Despite his barren run, Aubameyang has 15 goals this season and Zorc knows it would be of no benefit to single out the striker.

"Of course, he can play better - he knows that first and foremost, but it makes no sense at all to pick out a scapegoat, so we are not," Zorc told Bild.

"Every single player in our squad can and must play better than in the past two weeks - if we want to defeat Bayern, we need a significant increase in performance from every professional.

"Our team has the quality. We play at home, in front of our fans. We have beaten Bayern several times in recent years.

"Of course, the form does not speak for us. We have not won a number of games, Bayern have six wins in succession.

"Nonetheless, we have the opportunity to stop the trend. We will do everything!"