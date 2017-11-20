Dortmund send scouts to watch Man Utd target Lautaro Martinez

Borussia Dortmund scouts were at the Bombonera on Sunday to watch a glittering display from Racing Club's wonderkid Lautaro Martinez, claims the star's father.

Martinez, 20, has been linked to the likes of Monaco, Manchester United and Arsenal among others after bursting onto the scene in Argentina this year.

The striker was also in discussions over a move to Atletico Madrid for 2018, a transfer that eventually failed to materialise.

His performances have now caught the eye of the Bundesliga giants, as his father Mario revealed that emissaries from Dortmund watched Martinez put Boca Juniors to the sword.

"They came to see the game and I believe they went away with a good idea of what Lautaro can do," he explained to TyC Sports on Monday.

"We had an informal chat and dinner together but there is still nothing concrete."

Lautaro Martinez Argentina U20 More