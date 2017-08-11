Dortmund star Emre Mor closing in on Inter move

The Turkey international winger is waiting on the final green light from the Serie A club's owners, having agreed to make the move to Italy

Inter are close to completing a deal to sign Dortmund winger Emre Mor, Goal understands.

The Turkey international only joined the Bundesliga club from Nordsjaelland back in 2016, but after making just 12 appearances in the league last season is being allowed to move on.

Goal can confirm that there is an agreement between Inter and Dortmund, and between Mor and the Serie A club, with all parties now awaiting the final green light from Suning Holdings Group, the Nerazzurri's owners.

Gazzetta dello Sport in Italy reports that the deal will be an initial loan agreement, with €15 million purchase obligation in summer 2018.

Dortmund announced on their official Twitter account that the 20-year-old had been excused from their annual first-team photo shoot in order to finalise his transfer plans.

"Emre Mor is missing from the shooting of the team photo," the club tweeted on August 9.

"He has been freed for final talks on his future."

Mor would represent Inter's fifth major signing of the summer transfer window, with the likes of Dalbert, Milan Skriniar, Borja Valero and Matias Vecino having already arrived.