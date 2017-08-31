Dortmund striker Aubameyang rules out late transfer amid Real Madrid rumours

The Gabon international has seen Ousmane Dembele leave Germany for Spain this summer, but he insists that he will not be following that lead

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has ruled out a move away from Borussia Dortmund amid ongoing links to Real Madrid.

The Gabon international remains one of Europe’s most prolific frontmen, and as such is a man in demand.

He has been heavily linked with leading sides from across the continent this summer, from the Premier League to La Liga.

Real are reported to remain keen after seeing Kylian Mbappe lured away to Paris Saint-Germain in a deal which will eventually cost them up to €180 million, but Aubameyang has vowed to return to Dortmund once his commitments with his country are over.

Gabon are in World Cup qualifying action against Ivory Coast on Saturday.

Real would still have time to put a deal in place, as the window in Spain does not close until Friday, but they would need to move quickly.

Dortmund will be pleased to hear Aubameyang’s words of commitment having already lost one star turn to La Liga this summer.

Ousmane Dembele forced through a €105m move to Barcelona, but his former team-mate appears unlikely to follow suit and will get the opportunity to add to his 126-goal haul for the Bundesliga club – a return which includes six in four appearances this season.