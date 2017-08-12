Dortmund to provide Sunday update on Barca target Dembele

Ousmane Dembele's future should be clearer on Sunday, with Borussia Dortmund set to hold talks and release a statement.

Peter Bosz has revealed Borussia Dortmund will release a statement on the future of Barcelona target Ousmane Dembele on Sunday.

Dembele has been eyed by Barca since Neymar completed his world-record €222million switch to Paris Saint-Germain last week.

Dortmund confirmed they had rejected an offer from Barca for the France winger on Thursday, insisting it did not match their valuation.

The 20-year-old missed training without permission on Thursday, with Dortmund head coach Bosz telling a news conference the club had been unable to contact Dembele.

The player was subsequently suspended until after Saturday's match away to Rielasingen-Arlen in the DFB-Pokal.

And Bosz has revealed Dembele's future should be clearer by Sunday, when the club will provide an update after holding talks to decide their next move when their cup tie is over.

"We will sit down and talk this evening," Bosz told Sky ahead of kick-off.

"Tomorrow [Sunday] morning the club will communicate what we will do."

Dembele scored 10 goals and supplied 21 assists in 49 games for Dortmund in his debut season with the club, having signed from Rennes for €15m last year.

BVB chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke has suggested a fee of €100m for the player is "in every case, not enough".