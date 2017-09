Dos Santos returns to Mexico starting lineup, as Chicharito moves to bench

Giovani dos Santos and his brother, Jonathan, are both making their return to the starting lineup for Mexico as El Tri face Costa Rica in a World Cup qualification match Tuesday night.

While Mexico already is qualified, Costa Rica needs a result to lock up its position in Russia.

Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez and Jesus "Tecatito" Corona drop to the bench in a decision coach Juan Carlos Osorio surely took in part because his team's place in next summer's tournament already is secure.

While Jurgen Damm, who started Mexico's 1-0 victory Friday over Panama, is on the bench he is unlikely to see action in Tuesday's game after taking a knock in training.

GFX Mexico vs. Costa Rica More

Mexico starting XI: Guillermo Ochoa; Edson Alvarez, Jair Pereira, Hector Moreno, Jesus Gallardo; Diego Reyes, Jonathan dos Santos, Andres Guardado; Giovani dos Santos, Raul Jimenez, Hirving Lozano

Bench: Jesus Corona, Rodolfo Cota, Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez, Jesus "Tecatito" Corona, Raul Lopez, Hugo Ayala, Cesar Montes, Orbelin Pineda, Javier Aquino, Jurgen Damm, Carlos Vela

Costa Rica starting XI: Keylor Navas; Cristian Gamboa, Johnny Acosta, Kendall Waston, Francisco Calvo, Bryan Oviedo; David Guzman, Celso Borges; Christian Bolanos, Bryan Ruiz; Marco Urena