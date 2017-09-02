Double boost for Nzoia Sugar ahead of Sugar Derby

Brian Yakhama, the scorer of the lone goal against Nakumatt, has been handed a start alongside Masuta and Collins Wakhungu

Nzoia Sugar duo of Edger Nzano and Masita Masuta have returned to action against Chemelil Sugar on Saturday.

The duo missed last weekend’s 1-0 win against Nakumatt FC. Masuta sat out of Nakumatt test following a one match suspension while Nzano shook off an injury for a timely return ahead of the Sugar Derby at Sudi Stadium.

Brian Yakhama, the scorer of the lone goal against Nakumatt, has been handed a start alongside Masuta and Collins Wakhungu up front.

Nzano, however, will have to start from the bench alongside Victor Omondi and Benjamin Muchuma.

Nzoia Sugar XI: Mustapha Oduor (GK), Edwin Wafula, Vincent Ngesa (C), Festus Okiring, Brian Otieno , Stephen Wakanya, Luke Namanda, Lawrence Juma, Masita Masuta, Brian Yakhama and Collins Wakhungu.

Reserves: Humphrey Katasi (GK), Jonathan Lodaket, Hillary Wandera, Edgar Nzano, Patrick Kwitonda, Benjamin Muchuma and Victor Omondi.