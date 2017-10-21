Double delight for Germany as Goerges and Witthoeft lift WTA titles

There was double success for Germany on Saturday as Julia Goerges and Carina Witthoeft lifted WTA titles.

Julia Goerges lifted her first WTA title since 2011 at the Kremlin Cup on Saturday, while compatriot Carina Witthoeft was triumphant in the Luxembourg Open final.

Goerges had not claimed a tournament crown since victory in Stuttgart six years ago but she got her hands on silverware in Moscow with a comprehensive 6-1 6-2 win over Daria Kasatkina.

Seventh seed Goerges grabbed control from the outset as she raced into a 5-0 lead, her powerful forehand hammering a string of winners and forcing errors from her Russian opponent.

With 24 minutes on the clock she was a set up and although Kasatkina applied pressure early in the second, Goerges never looked like faltering as she secured a triumph that will see her overtake Angelique Kerber and become the new German number one.

"It just feels amazing," said the new champion. "It's been six years now, and I've been working hard for this moment, and I'm just so happy and so emotional."

In Luxembourg there was another German celebrating as Witthoeft beat Olympic champion Monica Puig 6-3 7-5 – her maiden career title.

The 22-year-old had only ever been as far as the last eight previously, but enjoyed a breakthrough week at the WTA International event.

Witthoeft pulled away from Puig in the second half of the opener as she won four games in a row having been broken to fall 3-2 behind.

It looked like being a comfortable route to the title as she moved 4-1 ahead in the second, but Puig showed the battling qualities that brought her gold in Rio last year.

She managed to level the set at 5-5 before Witthoeft found her second wind to break to love and then serve out for the title.