Double delight for Sunweb at Road World Championships

There was double delight for Team Sunweb at the Road World Championships as they won both of Sunday's team time trials.

Team Sunweb secured a team time trial double at the Road World Championships with narrow victories in both the men's and women's events in Bergen.

Despite trailing in the early stages of Sunday's 42.5 kilometre route in Norway, Sunweb's six-man team slowly lifted the tempo and found their rhythm at the perfect time to finish eight seconds quicker than the field.

It caps an impressive year for Sunweb after Tom Dumoulin – who was part of their time trial team – claimed the Giro d'Italia in May.

Dumoulin was joined by Lennard Kamna, Wilco Kelderman, Soren Andersen, Michael Matthews and Sam Oomen on the road, and together they stopped the clock after 47 minutes and 50.42 seconds.

Only BMC Racing – who along with Quick-Step Floors were the only outfit to have previously won the world title since its introduction in 2012 – threatened to take gold away from the German team, but ultimately they came up just short.

Leaving the final checkpoint BMC still had the lead but they had to settle for silver, while defending champions Quick-Step finished outside the medals.

It was Team Sky who completed the podium as Chris Froome added a World Championship bronze to his Tour de France and Vuelta a Espana titles.

In the women's race, defending champions Boels Dolman were denied back-to-back crowns by a sensational ride from the Sunweb squad.

Both teams trailed Cervelo-Bigla after the first intermediate but as they began to wane, the rest stepped on the gas.

Having navigated the gruelling Birkelundsbakken climb it was Boels who led but by the final checkpoint Sunweb had the edge by just two tenths.

Ahead on the road, it was Sunweb who set the time to beat of 55:41.63 and all eyes were on Boels as they chased victory.

They were found left wanting, though, as the pace proved too much, Boels having to settle for second, while Cervelo - the only other team within 30 seconds - claimed a hard-earned bronze.

RACE RESULTS

Men's Team Time Trial

1. Team Sunweb 47:50.42

2. BMC Racing 47:58.71

3. Team Sky 48:12.77

4. Quick-Step Floors 48:25.62

5. Orice-Scott 48:53.63

Women's Team Time Trial

1. Team Sunweb 55:41.63

2. Boels Dolmans +12.43

3. Cervelo-Bigla +28.03

4. Canyon Sram Racing +1:04.79

5. Team Virtu +2:51.52