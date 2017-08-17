Double world champion James to swap biking for baking

A two-time world champion who won two Olympic track cycling medals in 2016, Becky James will now look to set up a baking business.

Two-time world champion Becky James intends to set up a baking business after announcing her retirement from track cycling at the age of 25, just a year on from winning two Olympic silver medals.

In a statement posted on her official Twitter account on Thursday, James confirmed she had brought an end to her cycling career.

The winner of sprint and keirin titles at the 2013 UCI Track Cycing World Championships in Minsk will now focus on a very different line of work.

"Over the past year, I have had time to think about my future and have decided to retire from international track sprint racing. After 13 years of racing my track bike, it is time to start an exciting new chapter in my life," wrote James.

"I have achieved my dreams of becoming a world champion, a Commonwealth medalist for Wales and becoming a double Olympic silver medalist. I now want to enjoy my life without the strict training regime, while at the same time continuing to lead a healthy lifestyle both in body and mind.

"For a long time I've had a passion for baking and have loved making special wedding and birthday cakes for friends and family. I've had great feedback from those who’ve enjoyed my cakes or seen my Instagram @bakedbybecks and it's my intention to now pursue this passion as a business, along with some exciting other projects going forward."