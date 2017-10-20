Douglas Costa, Neymar & Gabriel Jesus make Brazil squad to face Japan and England

The Juventus man was joined be club-mate Alex Sandro, who appears to have edged out Filipe Luis, for Brasil Global Tour’s November stop in Europe

Juventus forward Douglas Costa has returned to the Brazil squad as coach Tite selected his strongest squad possible for November’s Brasil Global Tour double-header against Japan and England.

Neymar, Gabriel Jesus and Philippe Coutinho were all included and are set to lead the line against the Three Lions in a marquee friendly on November 14 at Wembley Stadium.

READ MORE:

Brazil's WCQ campaign in full | All 60 players called by Tite | Casting Call: Tite set to name new squad

Douglas Costa, whose international career was stalled by persistent injuries before losing his place in the squad, could return to what is expected to be an experimental line-up against Japan in Lille on November 10.

The most intriguing news from Friday’s announcement was the inclusion of Costa’s club-mate Alex Sandro, who appears to have moved ahead of Filipe Luis as second-choice left-back.

Only three other players – Diego Tardelli, Arthur and Fred – lost their places from the previous squad.

Your #Brasil squad to face @jfa_en and @England on the @BGT_ENG in November pic.twitter.com/UJB2FD5GUi

— Brasil Global Tour (@BGT_ENG) October 20, 2017

Zenit midfielder Giuliano, Shakhtar Donetsk forward Taison and Sport Recife striker Diego Souza were all handed recalls in a 25-man group that did not include anyone not previously called up by Tite.

Manchester City’s Danilo has retained his place after last month earning his first call-up under the current coach, while Flamengo playmaker Diego has also returned after being forced out of Brazil’s October World Cup qualifiers through injury.

Brazil squad in full

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Roma), Cassio (Corinthians), Ederson (Manchester City)

Full-backs: Alex Sandro (Juventus), Marcelo (Real Madrid), Dani Alves (PSG), Danilo (Manchester City).

Centre-backs: Jemerson (Monaco), Marquinhos (PSG), Miranda (Inter), Thiago Silva (PSG).

Midfielders: Casemiro (Real Madrid), Diego (Flamengo), Fernandinho (Manchester City), Giuliano (Zenit), Paulinho (Barcelona), Coutinho (Liverpool), Renato Augusto (Beijing Guoan), Willian (Chelsea).

Forwards: Diego Souza (Sport Recife), Dougas Costa (Juventus), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), Neymar (PSG), Taison (Shakhtar Donetsk).