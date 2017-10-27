Dovizioso sets Sepang pace come rain or shine

The two practice sessions at Sepang took place in markedly different conditions, but Andrea Dovizioso was quickest in both.

Andrea Dovizioso demonstrated his all-weather abilities as he went fastest in both of Friday's practice sessions at the Malaysian MotoGP, despite a change in the conditions.

FP1 was dry and therefore much the quicker of the two sessions, with Ducati Team's Dovizioso clocking up 10 laps and recording a best of 2:00.671 seconds.

He repeated the feat when the field returned to the track, albeit with a lap time over 11 seconds slower.

Championship leader Marc Marquez, who sits 33 points ahead of Dovizioso in the standings, jumped up to second in FP2 after a low-key fifth-place spot first time out.

Dovizioso won at Sepang last year, but Marquez nonetheless seems primed to close out a second consecutive title triumph, having prevailed in Australia last weekend.

It was Alvaro Bautista (Pull&Bear Aspar Team) who took second overall, with Johann Zarco (Monster Yamaha Tech 3) third.

Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro was absent from the action after suffering a hand injury at Phillip Island, with no replacement named.

