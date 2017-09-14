Kenya drop six places in FIFA ranking

Harambee Stars who were ranked 82 last month, now occupy position 88 in the world and 17 places below neighbors Uganda

Kenya has dropped six positions in the latest FIFA world rankings released on September 14.

Harambee Stars who were ranked 82 last month, now sit on position 88 in the world and 17 places below neighbors Uganda in the global index.

Kenya’s poor performance was largely contributed by Harambee Star’s two draws against Mozambique (1-1) and Mauritania (1-1) and a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Morocco's under 23 side in the last FIFA international week.

Kenya is ranked 22 in Africa and second in the region that is led by Uganda with 486 points. Kenya has 400 points.

Egypt who dropped five places in the world, Tunisia (three places up) and Senegal (dropped two positions), occupy the top three positions in the continent.

Germany are back on top of the world having moved a place to dislodge Brazil to second.

Portugal, Argentina, and Belgium complete the top-five positions in the world.

England have dropped further down to 15 while Spain are 11th on the globe.