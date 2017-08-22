DR Congo’s Marcel Tisserand joins Wolfsburg on loan

The DR Congo international has joined the Wolves for the entire 2017-18 season from the Audi-Sportpark

Bundesliga side, Wolfsburg have confirmed the signing of Marcel Tisserand on a season-long loan deal from Fc Ingolstadt.

The Leopards defender will stay at the Volkswagen Arena until June 30, 2018 as Andries Jonker strengthens his team’s defence for challenge in the German topflight league.

Tisserand was granted permission by Fc Ingolstadt to engage in potential transfer after the 24-year-old indicated interest to leave following the club’s relegation to the second tier of the German football league.

The former Lens, Monaco and Toulouse defender joins Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen in the Volkswagen Arena and will wear the jersey number 29.