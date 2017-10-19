Doctor at centre of 'Jiffy bag' controversy resigns from British Cycling post due to ill health

Dr Richard Freeman, the doctor at the centre of the controversy over the ‘Jiffy bag’ flown out to Sir Bradley Wiggins at the Criterium du Dauphiné in 2011, as well as that riders use of corticosteroids to treat pollen allergies on three separate occasions from 2011-2013, has been allowed to resign his post at British Cycling due to ill health.

Freeman, who had been suspended by British Cycling, has not worked since failing to report for a Commons select committee hearing earlier this year into the subject of doping in sport.

He is understood to be suffering from stress-related issues and had not been expected to return to his post regardless of the outcome of the investigation.

UK Anti-Doping investigation is still investigating the package flown out to Team Sky in 2011, and the use of painkillers at Team Sky and British Cycling, where Freeman was simultaneously employed. However, with no end in sight to that investigation, and with British Cycling wishing to move on, Freeman offered his resignation.

He could still be liable to action depending on what UKAD uncover. It is understood Freeman did not sign a non-disclosure agreement as part of his departure, nor was there a payoff involved.

“Dr Richard Freeman has tendered and we have accepted his resignation from British Cycling in the interest of his health,” a British Cycling spokesman said. “We regret that we have not been able to reconcile all unanswered questions whilst he was in our employment but we continue to work closely with UKAD as we are intent on bringing their investigation to a satisfactory conclusion.

“We hope that upon his return to health, Richard can do his part to help bring to a close ongoing investigations.”

