Who is Dr Willie Stewart? The pioneering Scottish neuropathologist who's not afraid to take on authorities

When Alan Shearer allowed himself to be filmed undergoing tests for dementia for a documentary aired 12 days ago, the man he trusted to correctly diagnose him was Dr Willie Stewart.

Stewart has been the go-to British expert on concussion in sport and its associated brain injuries since becoming the first person to identify chronic traumatic encephalopathy in a UK footballer when he examined Jeff Astle’s brain in 2014, 12 years after the West Bromwich Albion and England striker’s death.

A consultant neuropathologist at Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University hospital and associate professor at the University of Glasgow and the University of Pennsylvania, Stewart also sits on the Football Association’s Expert Panel in Concussion and World Rugby’s Independent Concussion Advisory Group.

And the outspoken Scot has repeatedly demonstrated his independence from those governing bodies by being highly critical about both football and rugby’s approach to dealing with head injuries.

While calling for the commissioning of wide-ranging research into the potential link between playing football and dementia during The Daily Telegraph’s own campaign for more to be done to address the issue, Stewart declared the Professional Footballers’ Association – which he said employed people of “phenomenal salaries” – could and should have acted “a decade or more ago”.