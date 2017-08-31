Dragovic joins Leicester on loan from Leverkusen

Austrian centre-back Aleksandar Dragovic, 26, has moved to Leicester City on a season-long loan deal from Bayer Leverkusen.

The defender – previously linked with Manchester United – will join his new Premier League team-mates at King Power Stadium following the international break, with the Foxes announcing the deal late on transfer deadline day.

Dragovic moved to Leverkusen from Ukrainian giants Dynamo Kiev in 2016-17 and made 19 Bundesliga appearances last term.

The 26-year-old, who has 54 international caps, also played in Leverkusen's season-opening 3-1 loss at defending champions Bayern Munich – where he was a second-half substitute.

Dragovic will now vie with fellow transfer-window recruit Harry Maguire, Wes Morgan, Robert Huth and Yohan Benalouane for a spot in Craig Shakespeare's starting XI.