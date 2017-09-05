Dramatic equaliser keeps Syria's World Cup dream alive

Omar Al Soma was Syria's hero as his equaliser deep into stoppage time against Iran sealed a World Cup qualification play-off place.

Syria continued their improbable dream of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup with a last-gasp 2-2 draw in Iran to seal a play-off spot in the Asian Football Confederation section.

Ayman Hakeem's side performed incredibly against the backdrop of the six-year long civil war in their homeland to remain in the reckoning on the final matchday in round three of AFC qualifying, although they looked to have fallen short until Omar Al Soma pounced in the 93rd minute in Tehran.

The result means Syria finish third in Group A, behind group winners Iran and South Korea, who have qualified automatically for the finals.

Uzbekistan found themselves on the wrong side of the fairytale, with Al Soma's strike eliminating them on goal difference.

Syria – who have played their "home" qualifiers during the campaign in Malaysia - must now wait to see whether they will face Australia or Saudi Arabia in next month's play-off, with Group B winners Japan travelling to face the latter nation later on Tuesday.

The winner of that two-legged encounter will then face the fourth-placed side from the CONCACAF section in November's intercontinental play-off for a place in Russia.

Tamer Mohamad gave Syria a 13th-minute lead, becoming the first player to score against Iran in a World Cup qualifier for 1,121 minutes.

Sardar Azmoun levelled for Iran on the stroke of half-time after Ibrahim Alma tipped Mehdi Taremi's header on to the bar, and the Rubin Kazan forward doubled his tally in the 64th minute when Taremi flicked on Ehsan Haji Safi's long throw.

But Al Soma held his nerve to slide a finish underneath Alireza Salimi deep into stoppage time and prompt wild celebrations on the touchline.