Draxler rules out leaving PSG for Bayern in January

Julian Draxler says he is not interested in a mid-season move to Bayern Munich, despite finding time in Paris Saint-Germain's starting XI tough to come by.

The Germany international moved to the Ligue 1 giants last January, but the arrivals of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe have limited his regular chances this term.

Draxler has started seven of PSG's 12 Ligue 1 games but just one in the Champions League, where Unai Emery's men have reached the last 16 in record-breaking fashion despite facing Bayern in the group stage.

A return to his homeland has been mooted, with Bayern reported to hold an interest, but Draxler is happy with his lot.

"I am not contemplating about leaving the club in winter or summer," he told reporters.

"I am in mid-season with PSG now and I am focused on the high goals we have.

"It is not relevant at the moment to think about my future. But, of course, the Bundesliga is always interesting."

Neymar's €222million arrival from Barcelona has raised interest levels further at the Parc des Princes, as the Brazilian's relationship with Emery and strike partner Edinson Cavani have come under scrutiny.

Draxler hinted that Neymar may well be subject to preferential treatment, but he is happy to see the team's star man enjoy "privileges".

He said: "It is normal many things are written about a superstar like Neymar, also lots of bulls***.

"I know him as a very polite and nice guy who knows how important he is for the team.

"For a player like him it is okay to demand privileges. No one at PSG is jealous or angry with him. We are happy that he is with us."