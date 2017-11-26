‘We dream of Los Angeles’ - Wife of Lewandowski hints at MLS move

The Bayern Munich striker is hoping to end his career with one of the league's Los Angeles teams, according to his wife

Robert Lewandowski to Major League Soccer? According to the star striker’s wife Anna, that’s part of the plan.

The Bayern Munich man remains one of the world’s best attackers, having netted 13 goals in 13 Bundesliga games this season for the reigning Bundesliga champions.

However, the Lewandowskis have an eye to the future, says the striker’s wife Anna Lewandowska, who is a health food blogger and owns the company “Foods by Ann”. And that future includes time in the United States.

"We dream of Los Angeles. That's where we want to develop our brands," Anna told Business Insider Poland.

She added: "We hope Robert will end his career at a club in Los Angeles and we can say it would be our dream."

While in the past that would have meant Lewandowski’s dream destination would been solely the LA Galaxy, expansion franchise LAFC will begin play in 2018, providing another potential option.

The new side has already made waves by bringing in Mexico international Carlos Vela from Real Sociedad for their debut season. Meanwhile, the Galaxy struggled this season despite the presence of Vela’s international teammates Giovani and Jonathan dos Santos along with Frenchman Romain Alessandrini.

But the good news for the Galaxy is they will likely have time to improve their sales pitch. Lewandowski’s contract runs through 2021, so it would be a surprise to see the 29-year-old make the jump across the Atlantic anytime soon.