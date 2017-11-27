The Ashes: A dream start for Australia, problems mount up for England

We take a look at the views from Australia and England after the conclusion of the first Ashes Test.

Australia eventually completed a comfortable win in the first Ashes Test against England and they had captain Steve Smith to thank.

The tourists did expose the batting worries Australia had heading into the series, but England's concerns are far greater.

After the hosts took a 1-0 series lead, we take a look at the views from both nations.

Dejan Kalinic with the view from Australia:

Winning the opening Test of an Ashes series by 10 wickets is just about the perfect start.

That was the case for Australia and, while the result may have flattered the hosts, it was just the start they needed at their Gabba fortress.

The Test was far tighter than the final result suggests, but the way David Warner and debutant Cameron Bancroft scored with relative ease to reach a target of 170 without loss in the fourth innings may have been the biggest blow Australia could have delivered.

It could have been so different. England collapsed twice, losing 56-6 and 40-5, giving up what may have otherwise been a first-innings lead and later a more challenging target.

Some of Australia's batting woes were exposed as they fell to 76-4, and it was again the captain, Steve Smith, who delivered a superb century in trying circumstances. That runs also came from Shaun Marsh, under pressure at number six, and Pat Cummins, while England's lower-order faltered miserably, was a boost.

Cummins also stepped up with the ball, but it was Nathan Lyon's performance that will truly lift the hosts. The off-spinner finished with five wickets but it could, and should, have probably been more. With four left-handers in England's top six – they may reconsider Moeen Ali at six – Lyon could have a fun series.