Drew Spence tucks away only goal of game as Chelsea beat Bayern Munich in Women's Champions League

A precious goal, and an equally valuable clean sheet, gave Chelsea Ladies the edge over Bayern Munich at Kingsmeadow last night as the big guns entered the Uefa Women’s Champions League. Having been given a foothold by Drew Spence’s 11th-minute goal Chelsea defended doggedly in the face of the sort of sustained pressure they rarely face in England.

The London club will need to be just as resolute in the second leg next Wednesday, but after some chastening experiences against German opposition will feel the last 16 is in their reach.

Manchester City, semi-finalists last season, had a less glamorous, but far easier task, and look set to progress after winning their first leg 3-0 away to Austria’s St Polten. Scotland’s Glasgow City, however, have work to do in next week’s second legs after losing 3-0 in Kazakhstan.

Chelsea have won both their domestic WSL matches this season 6-0, but this was an altogether sterner test. The premier women’s club competition has been dominated by French and German clubs since Arsenal’s lone British triumph a decade ago.

View photos Spence finished from close range (Getty) More

The competition has a retro feel to it, being entirely a knock-out competition and with Uefa yet to rig the seeding in favour of bigger clubs. This means even the early rounds can throw up heavyweight clashes. Chelsea have had the misfortune to draw powerful German opposition three years on the trot with current Bundesliga champions Wolfsburg knocking them out the last two seasons.

A small but noisy band of visiting supporters, complete with drums, brought a Continental feel to a corner of south-west London more used to lower league and non-League football. This was only Chelsea’s second match at their new home, which they share with AFC Wimbledon, and the support is still as much curious as committed.

Those in the former group are likely to have been surprised by the physicality of last night’s encounter, which was often bruising with the Czech referee happy to let the game flow. They should also have been impressed with a German side that penned Chelsea back for long periods. Emma Hayes’s team showed resilience however, their attitude typified by a second-half block from Magdalena Ericsson who threw herself on front of a Fridolina Rolfo shot which was deflected over.

View photos Drew Spence scored the only goal of the game (Getty) More

Chelsea themselves threatened mainly from set-pieces, but went ahead with a well-worked goal. It came from Spence, whose early season form suggests she has not been affected by being a key figure in the Mark Sampson-Eni Aluko affair. The striker fed Hannah Blundell on the right then headed for the box where she was on hand to tap in after Blundell found Ramona Bachmann’s clever run behind the Bayern defence.

Read More