Du Plessis to captain South Africa in all formats

Faf du Plessis will captain South Africa in all three formats after being confirmed as AB de Villiers' replacement in the one-day international set-up on Monday.

Proteas Test and Twenty20 skipper Du Plessis will take on the additional responsibilities with immediate effect, De Villiers having stepped down last month.

The 33-year-old's first appearance as ODI captain will come when the three-match series against Bangladesh begins on October 15 in Kimberley.

Bangladesh will be South Africa's first opponents since the appointment of Ottis Gibson as head coach.

"Congratulations to Faf on his appointment as the natural successor to the ODI leadership," Cricket South Africa chief executive Haroon Lorgat said.

"He has established himself as one of the best leaders in world cricket and this was reflected in his appointment as the captain for the World XI currently engaged in the T20 Series against Pakistan."