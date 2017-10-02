Du Preez and Rhule among quartet added to Springboks squad

Dan du Preez could make his Test debut in South Africa's final match of the Rugby Championship against the All Blacks.

Uncapped number eight Dan du Preez and wing Raymond Rhule are among four players who have rejoined the South Africa squad ahead of the Rugby Championship clash with New Zealand on Saturday.

Du Preez could make his first appearance for the Springboks in their final game of the tournament at Newlands after Uzair Cassiem was ruled out for up to six weeks with a fractured rib.

Cassiem did the damage during the draw with Australia last weekend and was replaced by Jean-Luc du Preez, who has now been joined in the squad by his twin brother.

Wings Rhule and S'busiso Nkosi also reported for international duty along with prop Wilco Louw.

"Uzair sustained a fractured rib and it will take him about six weeks to recover," South Africa team doctor Konrad von Hagen said.

"Apart from the normal bumps and bruises after a very hard Test match, the rest of the players are in good health.

"Actually, if you look at us going through a tough Rugby Championship and the strenuous Super Rugby competition, then I am glad to report that the rest of the squad are all able to train this afternoon [Monday]."

The Springboks, second in the table behind champions New Zealand, will name their side on Thursday.