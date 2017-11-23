duFC UAE Schools and Streets Cups Third Season Kicks Off with Largest Youth Turnout Seeking to Fulfil their Dreams

du Football Champions’ (duFC), home of the UAE’s official School & Street Cups in partnership with LaLiga, announced today the kick off the 2017-2018 season, with expanded dates. The announcement was made at a press conference held at the Westin Mina Seyahi and attended by Osman Sultan, CEO, EITC, H.E. Saeed Al Tunaiji, Vice President, UAE Football Association, Fernando Sanz General Director, LaLiga for the Middle East and North Africa, Abdulwahed Juma, EVP Brand & Corporate Communications, du, Ms. Ayesha Al Siri, Director of Nutrition & Health Department, Ministry of Education and Hussein Murad, CEO, Inspiratus, the organizers of duFC.

On the heels of a winning season, which saw five of duFC players scouted into the du LaLiga High Performance Centre (HPC) invited for trials at top LaLiga clubs including Malaga CF, UD Almeria and Cadiz FC following a 21-day intensive scouting camp in Spain, duFC has experienced an outpour of interest from schools, female and male football talents across the UAE who are eagerly to secure their spots, in what has become the nation’s largest youth football initiative. Responding to this need, duFC will have expanded tournament days in its third season, to include mid-week dates in each Emirate to accommodate largest participation numbers.

Osman Sultan, CEO, EITC, said: "duFC is our promise to the youth of the UAE to discover every talented football player across the nation and give them the opportunity to play professional football with LaLiga clubs. This platform has already produced talents ready to pursue professional football careers in Europe - a true testament to its success. However, we recognize that nurturing professional football players is a long-term commitment, and together with our partners LaLiga, the sports authorities and education councils of the nation, we are here to invest in the development of youth football in the UAE for the long-run."