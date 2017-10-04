Dulwich Hamlet pledge to donate money from Isthmian League’s new betting deal to charity

Dulwich Hamlet have turned their back on their league’s new sponsorship deal with a betting company by pledging to donate any money the club receives from the agreement to charity.

Last month Betting.net, a company that provides tips and advice for sports gamblers and which describes itself as “the bookies worst nightmare [sic]”, agreed to sponsor the Isthmian League’s performance of the month and fair play awards.

Dulwich Hamlet have taken objection to the deal, insisting the club would not accept financial benefit from a company that supports gambling.

The South Londoners did, however, acknowledge the difficulties of securing new sponsorship deals, commenting that they appreciate the “work put into our league by all of the Isthmian League management board”.

“You will notice the logo of the above company on our website and wonder why it is there, given our club does not support the betting industry,” read a statement on Dulwich Hamlet’s website. “We have been in discussions with the league and would wish to support them as we understand how difficult it is to secure sponsors and also that the money helps to offset costs for clubs that do not have large revenue.

“Whilst we would not personally accept sponsorship from betting companies, we do not wish, as a long-serving member club, to go against directives that democratically come from the Isthmian League, so we shall comply with their wishes, while still stating our objections to this sort of sponsorship. We remain fully supportive and appreciate the work put into our league by all of the Isthmian League management board.

“However, we have also taken the opportunity to express our views on sponsorship from the gambling industry and reiterate our club position on this. As part of these discussions, it has been agreed that should the club gain financially from the sponsorship then it will donate that money to a charity that supports those with gambling addictions.”

