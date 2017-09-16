Duminy retires from Test and first-class cricket

JP Duminy will turn his attention to limited-overs cricket with South Africa after retiring from the Test arena.

South Africa left-hander JP Duminy has announced his retirement from Test and first-class cricket with immediate effect.

Duminy made 46 appearances for the Proteas in the longest format and averaged 32.85, recording six hundreds, with a highest score of 166 achieved against Australia in Melbourne in just his second match.

The 33-year-old, who also claimed 42 Test wickets, will continue to work closely with Cape Cobras while turning his attention to limited-overs cricket.

"After long and careful deliberation, I have decided to retire from first-class and Test match cricket with immediate effect," said Duminy in a statement on Cricket South Africa's website.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed the privilege and opportunity to represent my country in 46 Tests and the Cape Cobras in 108 first-class matches overs the past 16 years. It is an experience that cannot be replaced and one I will always cherish.

"Test cricket has always been the pinnacle and I've been fortunate enough to experience some memorable highlights with the Proteas and also in first-class matches with the Cape Cobras.

"In recent years I have been privileged to be a senior member and custodian of a special team environment and culture which has made me very proud.

"In the years ahead, my focus will be placed on attaining limited-overs cricket success for South Africa and the Cape Cobras, along with attending to my young family, who have been incredibly supportive and understanding.

"I certainly know that my playing career is far from over and my hope is that with the backing of Cricket South Africa, Cape Cobras, team-mates, family, friends and supporters, I will be given the opportunity to continue to give my very best to the sport that I love dearly."