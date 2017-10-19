Dumisa Ngobe: Soweto Derby win will encourage Orlando Pirates to challenge for league honours

Chiefs are one point behind Bucs on the PSL log, and while Sredojevic's team has been struggling for results, Ngobe feels they will win on Saturday

Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Dumisa Ngobe believes a win in the Soweto Derby will give his former club the courage to challenge for league honours this season.

“What I can say is if they win the Soweto Derby it will encourage them to challenge for the league because it will only be them and (Mamelodi) Sundowns (with a real chance to win the league),” Ngobe told Goal.

The Buccaneers take on Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday, with three points and bragging rights at stake.

“It will only be us [Pirates] and Sundowns with the real chance of going for the league title if we beat Chiefs. So, it’s going to be a challenge for us going forward,” Ngobe said.

Either side will be having debutants in this massive occasion that’s sure to draw a massive crowd at the FNB Stadium.

Bucs though will have the most novices with goalkeeper Wayne Sandilands, Musa Nyatama and Innocent Maela among others.

“Some will struggle, but for Sandilands it shouldn’t be a problem because he comes from Sundowns and is used to playing these high intensity games,” Ngobe said.

“He has played in a [Tshwane] Derby before similar to this one with Sundowns and will not be overwhelmed by the occasion, but it will depend on the coach (Milutin Sredojevic) on how he motivates these players for this big game,” Ngobe added.