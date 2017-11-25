Dumisani Zuma feels the pressure to do well at Kaizer Chiefs

Zuma was a regular at Phunya Sele Sele, but he has been reduced to a benchwarmer since joining Amakhosi at the start of the current campaign

Kaizer Chiefs winger Dumisani Zuma strongly believes that he is improving by the day despite his limited game time under Steve Komphela.

The 22-year-old says while the team is struggling for positive results in recent weeks, Komphela still has to have faith in the players to turn things around and start win matches on a regular basis.

"Every time I play I have to do something different and show the coach what I got up my sleeve to help the team," Zuma told the media.

"It is well documented that we are not doing okay and we want him [Komphela] to trust us that we can do it. I also feel scoring my first goal at the club will open doors for me, but so far so good - I'm happy with my performance," he said.

Zuma admitted that he needs to work on his composure to ensure that he starts scoring goals for Amakhosi.

"I went close against Wits and I can smell it now that the goal is coming. It is only a matter of time before the net bulges. I just need more composure in front of goal after I have done the dirty work of leaving defenders behind. I need to be composed and score goals with a proper final touch," he continued.

Zuma, who hails from Pietermaritzburg in the KwaZulu Natal province, further revealed that he has to follow in the footsteps of several players who came from the Midlands, including former Bafana Bafana skipper Mbulelo Mabizela.

"I have no choice but to make sure [that] I follow in the footsteps of the Midlands legends who performed with distinction. Yes, there’s pressure on me to do well here at Chiefs. I also want to make a name for myself like they did, and I will make sure I make use of the chances I get," vowed Zuma.

Having featured seven times for the Soweto giants so far this season, Zuma looks at it as motivation than anything else for him to keep improving, and he's confident that he will break his duck for Chiefs in the near future.