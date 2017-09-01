Duncan Otieno: AFC Leopards will finish season on a high

The twelve times league champions defeated the current champions by a solitary goal before holding K’Ogalo to a 1-1 draw

AFC Leopards have picked four points from the leagues heavy weights in Tusker FC and Gor Mahia.

The twelve times league champions defeated the current champions by a solitary goal before holding K’Ogalo to a 1-1 draw.

Captain Duncan Otieno is confident his side will post even better results in the remaining weeks."It has been quite a difficult season for us, especially in the first leg; we lost matches we should not have lost,” Otieno told Goal on Friday.

“We are slowly getting it right, nobody expected us to get something against Tusker and Gor Mahia, but we got four points, and I believe it could have been six but we slipped.

"We will push for maximum points in the remaining matches and ensure we finish the season on a high note."

AFC Leopards are currently 20 points behind league leaders Gor Mahia.