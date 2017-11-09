Duncan Watmore becomes 20th player to join Juan Mata's Common Goal project to donate 1% of his salary to charity

Duncan Watmore is the first Championship player to make the commitment: Common Goal

Duncan Watmore has become the 20th player to join Juan Mata's Common Goal project and will now donate 1% of his salary to charity.

The Sunderland forward joins fellow English players Charlie Daniels and Alfie Mawson on the Common Goal team, which now boasts 20 players from six continents.

Watmore, who becomes the first Championship player to make the commitment, is delighted to put his name to the cause.

“Football is a fast paced career and you never know what’s around the corner,” said Watmore. “I want to commit to Common Goal now as it’s the most effective and sustainable way for the football industry to make a positive impact on society. My career lies ahead of me and I’m delighted that Common Goal will be a constant part of my journey.”

Watmore also suffered a torn ligament last December, from which he has only just returned, and yet still managed to graduate from University with a First-Class Honours Degree in Economics and Business Management at Newcastle University.

Bournemouth defender Daniels, who joined the project last month, was quick to welcome his compatriot to the team. “It’s great to see a young talent like Duncan, who has already represented England at U20 and U21 level and has his whole career ahead of him, come forward and join us in Common Goal.

"I’m delighted to welcome him as the 20th member of the Common Goal team.”