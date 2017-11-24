Dundee vs Rangers: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Graeme Murty takes charge of his fourth Rangers game of the season on Friday evening as the Glasgow side head north to Dundee.

The interim boss has overseen two wins and a loss so far during his time in temporary control and has called for those in charge at the club to make a decision on his future either way.

"I said at the start when I came in that I don't think about my status or my role," he said in the build-up to Friday's fixture. "That hasn't changed and my outlook hasn't changed at all. It would be good for all involved if we had someone in place, whether that be me or someone else."

Rangers' last trip to Dens Park came in February 2017 and ended in a 2-1 defeat under the guidance of Murty - will history repeat itself this evening or will the hosts return to winning ways?

Game Dundee vs Rangers Date Friday, November 24 Time 19:45 GMT

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

Jack Hendry Dundee More