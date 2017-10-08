Dupont at the double as Toulouse beat Clermont, La Rochelle see off Racing

Toulouse have now won their last four Top 14 games after beating the champions, while Racing 92 suffered a third consecutive loss.

Antoine Dupont's first-half double set Toulouse on their way to a 28-18 victory over champions Clermont Auvergne which moved them up to third and La Rochelle beat out-of-sorts Racing 92 in the Top 14 on Sunday.

Toulouse were brimming with confidence ahead of Clermont's trip to Stade Ernest-Wallon following three consecutive wins and they maintained their momentum, outscoring Clermont by three tries to two.

Scrum-half Dupont crossed twice in the space of 13 minutes to give Toulouse a 17-13 advantage at the break, Morgan Parra going over for Clermont and converting to add to a Camille Lopez penalty and drop goal.

The lively Zack Holmes stretched Toulouse's advantage with a third try early in the second half and Thomas Ramos took his tally from the tee to 13 points before a David Strettle try which proved to be too little, too late for a Clermont side that has now suffered back-to-back defeats.

La Rochelle sit fourth in the table after responding to their defeat at Toulon with a 16-9 success over Racing.

Racing suffered a third loss in a row at Stade Marcel-Deflandre, where Vincent Rattez scored the only try of the game for the home side.

La Rochelle suffered a blow when they lost Brock James to injury in the first half, but the fly-half's replacement Rattez went over just after coming on and Alexis Bales scored 11 points with the boot. Three Maxime Machenaud penalties were all Racing could muster in response.