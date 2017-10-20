Durakovic rules out Leandro for Saturday's second leg

The hope to have Leandro Dos Santos back for the second leg against JDT were scuppered as the midfielder fails to recover in time.





It's has been decided, Perak will not be able to field influential Leandro Dos Santos in the second leg of the Malaysia Cup semi-final clash against Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) on Saturday.

The Brazilian has been a key figure for Perak in the midfield since joining the team midway through this season. Having struck up a working partnership alongside Hafiz Kamal at the base of the midfield, his nous and experience will be sorely missed in the second leg.

Perak's head coach, Mehmet Durakovic had been hoping that Leandro would be able to find his fitness after missing out in the first leg in Ipoh last Sunday, but that hope has been dashed prior to the team's departure to Johor Bahru on Friday.

"Leandro trained this morning with us. He did most of the training session with us but towards the end, he pulled out because he was a bit sore. So we'll not risk him, he's not 100%. He's been a fantastic player for us in the second half of the season like everybody else."

"If you're not 100%, you can't go onto the pitch especially in such an important game away to JDT," said Durakovic to Goal at the team hotel in Johor Bahru.

Leandro's place and that of the similarly injured Hafiz were taken by Kenny Pallraj and Shahrul Saad in the 1-1 draw at Perak Stadium where both players performed admirably against the might of JDT's midfield.

The players rose to the occasion that night and Durakovic has no qualms nor worries to employ the same at Tan Sri Dato Haji Hassan Yunos Stadium on Saturday. The Australian is confident that his set of players will draw plenty of confidence from the first outing.

"The players that came in did a fantastic job in front of a full house. We have not been in the semi-final for the last 10 years. It's a fantastic effort from everyone. It's not easy when you have so many senior players missing. We're missing 5 players who are very important for the team."