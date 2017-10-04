Durham batsman Jack Burnham banned for 12 months after positive drugs test

Jack Burnham has been banned from the game for 12 months: Getty

Durham batsman Jack Burnham faces a 12-month ban from all cricket after a failed drugs test.

Burnham tested positive for a recreational drug this month. His club have made it clear they will support the 20-year-old during his suspension, as has the Professional Cricketers' Association.

Burnham also voiced his regret in a statement released by the club on Wednesday afternoon.

"I am bitterly disappointed in my actions," he said. "I've let my team-mates, members and supporters down. I will work exceptionally hard to retain my fitness and carry out the rehabilitation procedures that have been put in place."

The club statement added: "Durham will continue to support Jack and work alongside the PCA and ECB [England and Wales Cricket Board] to give him the appropriate level of support."

A second statement, from the PCA, read: "We are aware of the situation surrounding Jack Burnham and we will continue to work closely with Durham and the ECB to support Jack.

"There is an illicit drugs policy in place, and we are very much part of that policy. All current players are made aware of the policy and the consequences of any breaches of the policy, during our programme of pre-season visits to the first-class counties and MCC Young Cricketers."

View photos Burnham has been banned from the game for 12 months (Getty) More

The former England Under-19s batsman's ban is the latest regrettable turn of events for beleaguered Durham.

Two days ago, they put out a statement confirming they will leave the handling of their Test vice-captain Ben Stokes' arrest on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm in Bristol last week to the police and the ECB.

Since they were relegated to Division Two of the Specsavers County Championship a year ago as part of an ECB bail-out of the club's ailing finances, they have struggled on the pitch and off it - specifically to retain their best players as several have left to further their careers elsewhere.

Durham County Council is also investigating an incident at the club's Riverside ground during last month's Twenty20 international between England and West Indies, in which a female spectator was injured after a section of a temporary stand gave way.