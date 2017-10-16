Dusseldorf keeper: I saved the ball with my penis

Raphael Wolf showed his bravery with a save from close range, stopping the ball with his private parts in the win over Arminia Bielefeld

Goalkeepers need to be brave. They put their bodies in the way of shots time and again to keep their teams in matches. But usually when they are preventing goals, it is their arms and legs that do the hard work.

Not for Fortuna Dusseldorf goalkeeper Raphael Wolf, who helped his side claim a 2-0 victory over Arminia Bielefeld, helping keep a clean sheet by taking a direct hit in the family jewels to prevent an effort from finding the net.

Arminia won a indirect free-kick inside the area, with Dusseldorf lining their players up on the line to block the goal. But it was Wolf who provided the human shield to maintain the clean sheet, stopping the ball with his crotch before needing to pour water on it to cool it down.

After the game, he had recovered enough to reveal the full extent of his traumatic save. "You always say with your balls but this one I saved with my penis," the 29-year-old told Bild.

"I never experienced such a free kick. First the pain was hellish but after some ice and rest it was okay.

"I have worn protection as a youth at Hallenspielen. But you can't run properly - it's crap!"

The victory keeps Dusseldorf at the top of the 2 Bundesliga table, three points clear of second placed Holsten Kiel after 10 games.