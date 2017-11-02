Dustin Johnson backs latest Tiger Woods comeback and says his return from injury will be 'great for golf'

World number one Dustin Johnson believes it will be “good for golf” if Tiger Woods returns to the sport.

Woods announced this week that he will make his competitive return after nine months injured at the Hero World Challenge in Barbados at the end of November.

The 14-time major champion has not played since withdrawing from February's Dubai Desert Classic with his latest back injury, and during that time he was also arrested for reckless driving – a charge that he pleaded guilty to last week but avoided jail time.

Ahead of Woods’ much-anticipated return, Johnson hopes his compatriot can return fit and healthy after eight injury comebacks in the last nine years, and believes the prospect of him competing for trophies will be “great for everyone”.

“I hope so. It's good for the game of golf, it's really good for the Tour [that Tiger Woods returns],” Johnson said, having finished tied-second at last weekend’s WGC-HSBC Champions event in China after losing a six-shot lead on the final day."

“I really hope that he's healthy and that he can come back and compete because it's great for everyone.

“Golf is in a great spot right now, golf is doing very, very well. Tiger coming back and playing well is definitely good for the game. I hope he does come back, he's healthy and he can come back and compete. Because, like I said, he's good for the game of golf.”

Woods will return at the end of the month at the Heros World Challenge (Getty)