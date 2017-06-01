Dustin Johnson struggles mightily at Muirfield Village

Dustin Johnson carded his worst round since a seven-over 77 in the first round of last year's PGA Championship on Thursday.

Muirfield Village is playing host to six of the world's top 10 players this week at the Memorial Tournament, but number one Dustin Johnson may not be there for long.

Johnson shot a six-over 78 Thursday, marking his worst round since a seven-over 77 in the first round of last year's PGA Championship at Baltusrol.

It was a rough day for Johnson, who has three wins and just one missed cut so far this season.

Having started on the back nine, Johnson's struggles began on the par-three 16th hole, where he recorded a triple-bogey six.

The 2016 U.S. Open champion added a bogey on the par-three fourth hole, then double-bogeyed the par-four sixth in a round that did not feature a single birdie.

On the plus side, Johnson can still ignite crowds with punishing drives, as he showed with a stunning 413-yard effort on the 17th.

Following his uncharacteristically poor round, Johnson will hope to rally on Friday in order to make the cut.