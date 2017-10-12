Dutch side lose controversial retaken penalty shoot-out three weeks after winning the original

Dutch team FC Lisse crashed out of the KNVB Cup on penalties on Wednesday night – three weeks after winning the original shootout.

The third division side drew with fifth-tier underdogs HSV Hoek in the KNVB Cup – the Dutch equivalent of the FA Cup – last month. The match then went to penalties, with Lisse prevailing 5-4.

But there was a catch.

The Dutch FA subsequently found out that the referee had employed Uefa’s new ABBA penalty system during the shootout, rather than the more traditional method of conducting shootouts.

The rules of the KNVB Cup state that the traditional penalty shootout method should be used – where sides alternate taking penalties after every kick – and so the Dutch FA ordered dering a replay.

FC Lisse unsurprisingly decided to take the KNVB to court, however the Dutch courts ruled in favour of the FA and so the penalty shootout was replayed on October 11.

The two teams returned to the stadium to conduct the shootout, only for Hoek to win the rerun 6-5, progressing to the next round.