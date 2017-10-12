Dutch side lose retaken penalty shoot-out three weeks after winning original - and the referee is to blame

Missing a re-taken penalty in the course of 90 minutes is bad enough, but nothing could be crueler than losing a shoot-out three weeks after winning the original.

Third-division Dutch outfit FC Lisse squeezed past fifth-tier HSV Hoek in the KNVB Cup - the Dutch eqivalent of the FA Cup - 5-4 on penalties last month.

However, the Dutch FA subsequently found the referee had incorrectly employed the ABBA penalty system and ordered the shoot-out to be replayed.

The two teams returned to Lisse's Lisse's Sportpark Ter Specke on Wednesday night, and this time Hoek won the 'lottery' of penalties 6-5 to progress to the next round.

Only the shootout - not the rest of the match - was replayed and an admirable number of Lisse fans turned out for less than 10 minutes of entertainment on a school night.

HSV Hoek progressed at the second time of asking Credit: ANP More