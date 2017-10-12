Dutch side lose retaken penalty shoot-out three weeks after winning original - and the referee is to blame
Missing a re-taken penalty in the course of 90 minutes is bad enough, but nothing could be crueler than losing a shoot-out three weeks after winning the original.
Third-division Dutch outfit FC Lisse squeezed past fifth-tier HSV Hoek in the KNVB Cup - the Dutch eqivalent of the FA Cup - 5-4 on penalties last month.
However, the Dutch FA subsequently found the referee had incorrectly employed the ABBA penalty system and ordered the shoot-out to be replayed.
The two teams returned to Lisse's Lisse's Sportpark Ter Specke on Wednesday night, and this time Hoek won the 'lottery' of penalties 6-5 to progress to the next round.
Only the shootout - not the rest of the match - was replayed and an admirable number of Lisse fans turned out for less than 10 minutes of entertainment on a school night.
The ABBA system - whereby one team takes the first penalty, then the next team takes two and so on - has been introduced in England this season, but the Dutch Cup still uses the traditional system of both teams taking their penalties alternately.
With the exception of England, few nations have as uneasy a relationship with spot-kicks as Holland.
Their 1988 European Championship triumph remains their only tournament win, something of an underachievement considering the roll call of magnificent players the country has produced.
The Oranje lost a shoot-out to Argentina in the semi-final of the 2014 World Cup, and possibly their finest team since 88' went down in the same fashion against Brazil at France '98.