Dybala to Barcelona? Forward reiterates that future call rests with Juventus

Paulo Dybala has reiterated that Juventus will dictate his future as he continues to be linked with a move to Barcelona.

Juve 8/1 with dabblebet to win CL

Following the record-breaking €222 million sale of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain, Barca are in the market for attacking reinforcements.

Several options are reportedly being considered, with the likes of Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho and Borussia Dortmund winger Ousmane Dembele among them.

Argentina international Dybala is another of those to have sparked transfer talk for some time, but the 23-year-old claims to be happy in Turin and will let Juve decide how long he stays at the club.

“I only think of Juventus,” he told reporters when quizzed on his future.

“I talked to the club and expressed my point of view.

“It depends on Juventus. I am very happy at Juventus and I want to grow with this shirt."

Juve's Allegri considered resigning

Dybala was speaking after a 3-2 Supercoppa Italian defeat to Lazio on Sunday.

He netted a late double in that contest, but saw Alessandro Murgie snatch a dramatic winner for the capital club.

Paulo Dybala Juventus Lazio Supercoppa italiana More

Juve are now fully aware that a seventh successive Serie A title is far from guaranteed in 2017-18, with Dybala aware of the need to avoid complacency, while embracing his role as the club’s new No.10.

He added: "We need to forget what we did last year.

"It won't be easy this season. Our rivals are waiting for us, but we know we're a good side. In other words, it's all down to us.

"I want to win and so do Juventus, so I can't be happy. That would be egotistical – it wouldn't be right, not for my team-mates and not for our fans.

Busquets: Barca need signings

"All I can say is that I'll work hard to keep improving and to make sure we win, which is what counts.

"I'm delighted to be at Juve and to have the number 10 shirt. I'm still young and I want to keep developing here."

Dybala netted 19 times for Juve in all competitions last season and has taken his tally for the club to 44 in just 95 appearances.