Dybala inspires Juventus to best goalscoring start in 58 years

Champions Juventus have scored 13 goals in their first four Serie A games of the season, their best tally since the 1959-60 campaign.

Juventus' 3-1 win over Sassuolo has given the Serie A champions their best start to a league season in 58 years.

Paulo Dybala's hat-trick gave Massimiliano Allegri's side the victory at MAPEI Stadium and maintained their 100 per cent start to their title defence.

Juve have also scored 13 times across the first four matchdays for the first time since the 1959-60 campaign.

Dybala, who took his tally to 52 Juve goals in all competitions in his 100th appearance, has scored in six consecutive Serie A games for the first time in his career.

He is also the first player to score in each of the opening four top-flight games since Luca Toni in 2005-06.

The Argentina star has eight league goals this season and 10 in total from just six appearances.