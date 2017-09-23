Dybala making Serie A history with incredible scoring start

The Juventus star's incredible start to the new Serie A campaign, which has seen him score 10 goals in six games, is the most prolific on record

Paulo Dybala might be the most in-form player in world football.

The Juventus star has smashed in 10 goals in the opening six games of the Serie A season, firing the Bianconeri to a perfect start to the campaign.

He is the first player to hit the target that many times in the first six matches of an Italian top-flight season since 1994-95 - as far back as Opta's records go.

Only Falcao, who has netted 11 times in seven games for Monaco, has bettered Dybala's tally in Europe's top-five leagues.

Lionel Messi (nine goals) and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (eight) are the other frontmen starting the 2017-18 season in style.

Incredibly, though, Juventus' flawless start through six games has not been enough for them to claim top spot in Serie A.

That is because Napoli also boast an 100 per cent record, making this the first Serie A season ever in which two clubs have won their opening six games.

Juve's most recent win came against local rivals Torino, with Dybala scoring twice in a 4-0 victory.

Napoli, meanwhile, were 3-2 winners at SPAL thanks to Faouzi Ghoulam's 83rd-minute winner.

Dries Mertens, who fired in a career-best 28 league goals last season, has picked up where he left off by notching six in six games so far this term.