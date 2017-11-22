Dybala to Man Utd and Bellerin to Juventus? Casiraghi doubts imminent deals

Juventus are unlikely to see Paulo Dybala leave for Manchester United or do a deal for Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin, says Pierluigi Casiraghi.

The reigning Serie A champions have seen transfer talk start to build ahead of the winter window.

Argentine forward Dybala is among those to have been linked with a move elsewhere, with the 24-year-old conceding that he “can’t say this will not be my last year in Turin”.

Premier League title hopefuls United are among those said to be keen on a man who continues to draw comparisons with Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi, but Casiraghi cannot see a sale being sanctioned any time soon.

The former Juve striker told bwin: "We’re not even at the half of the year, it’s too early. He had a good start, now it’s going worse, but he has to be as decisive as at the beginning of the season.



"Juventus are a great team, I don’t think they’ll lose such an important player."

