Dybala scores 50th Juventus goal on his 100th appearance

Paulo Dybala has scored his 50th goal for Juventus in what is his 100th appearance for the Serie A club.

The Argentine guided the ball into the back of the net in the 16th minute against Sassuolo, scoring what was his sixth goal in four league games.

50 & 100 - Paulo Dybala has just scored his goal n.50 with Juventus (all competitions) on his game n.100 with the club. Joya. #SassuoloJuve — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) September 17, 2017

Dybala joined Juve from Palermo back in 2015 and his performances for the Serie A champions have seen him linked with the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The 23-year-old scored 23 goals in all competitions in his first season with the club, before notching 19 in the 2016-17 campaign to help Juve win the league and reach the final of the Champions League.

Just Paulo Dybala doing Paulo Dybala things on BT Sport 3 right now. pic.twitter.com/GAz7EvAAB3 — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) September 17, 2017

