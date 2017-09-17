Dybala scores 50th Juventus goal on his 100th appearance

Paulo Dybala has scored his 50th goal for Juventus in what is his 100th appearance for the Serie A club.

The Argentine guided the ball into the back of the net in the 16th minute against Sassuolo, scoring what was his sixth goal in four league games.

Dybala joined Juve from Palermo back in 2015 and his performances for the Serie A champions have seen him linked with the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Paulo Dybala 50 goals Juventus

The 23-year-old scored 23 goals in all competitions in his first season with the club, before notching 19 in the 2016-17 campaign to help Juve win the league and reach the final of the Champions League.

UK users can see a clip of Dybala's 50th goal for Juventus above...

