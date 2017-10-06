Dybala can stay at Juventus for life, says Del Piero

Alessandro Del Piero believes Paulo Dybala can stay at Juventus for the rest of his career and become a club icon.

The striker has been a star player for the Bianconeri since joining from Palermo in 2015. After scoring 11 goals in 31 Serie A games last season, the 23-year-old has been in excellent form for the Bianconeri this term, scoring 10 in his first seven league appearances.

Dybala was reportedly a target for Barcelona in the summer after the sale of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain, but the Spanish side made Philippe Coutinho their main priority.

The Argentina international is expected to attract further interest from Europe's top sides in the near future, but Del Piero, who used to wear the No.10 shirt Dybala currently wears, hopes to see him stay in Turin for the long term.

“The No.10 didn't really belong to me," the ex-Juventus and Italy star told Gazzetta dello Sport.

