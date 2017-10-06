Dybala can stay at Juventus for life, says Del Piero
Alessandro Del Piero believes Paulo Dybala can stay at Juventus for the rest of his career and become a club icon.
The striker has been a star player for the Bianconeri since joining from Palermo in 2015. After scoring 11 goals in 31 Serie A games last season, the 23-year-old has been in excellent form for the Bianconeri this term, scoring 10 in his first seven league appearances.
Dybala was reportedly a target for Barcelona in the summer after the sale of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain, but the Spanish side made Philippe Coutinho their main priority.
The Argentina international is expected to attract further interest from Europe's top sides in the near future, but Del Piero, who used to wear the No.10 shirt Dybala currently wears, hopes to see him stay in Turin for the long term.
“The No.10 didn't really belong to me," the ex-Juventus and Italy star told Gazzetta dello Sport.
"Before me Roberto Baggio, Omar Sivori and Michel Platini had worn it. Now there’s a superstar who has everything to stay at Juve for life, if he wants to.
“He has raised his level even further at the start of this season, he’s doing exciting things. I’m not just talking about goals, I’m talking about how he can decide matches when he turns it on.
"He also has rare moral qualities. I hope he can do what I did in Turin, because no-one can enter the hearts of the fans like him.”
Massimiliano Allegri's side are two points behind current Serie A leaders Napoli after drawing 2-2 with Atalanta in their most recent game.
Although Del Piero believes his former side are still the favourites to win the title, he feels the sale of Leonardo Bonucci to AC Milan leaves them weaker this season and he fears the challenge of Maurizio Sarri's Napoli.
"I see a Juve more vulnerable than recent years," he said. "I always see them as the big favourite to win the Scudetto, but with of a less margin this time, and this Napoli are absolutely worthy of becoming champions.
"I remember when Bonucci arrived in Turin. He made enormous progress over the years, and we are talking about a scrupulous leader and a true professional.
"Playing for Juve has made him better and he made Juve better. The club have made a lot of changes in the past few years, but a fortress like Bonucci, [Andrea Barzagli] and [Giorgio] Chiellini stayed the same and there is no doubt that Bonucci has been a serious loss.
“There’s also the fact that changing players at the back isn’t like doing it in attack, you need time to perfect movements and situations.
“Napoli will have to take advantage of the time needed to oil certain mechanisms again.