Dybala warns against complacency after Lazio loss

Paulo Dybala warned Juventus that a seventh consecutive Serie A title was far from certain after Sunday's 3-2 Supercoppa Italiana defeat against Lazio.

It appeared as though Massimiliano Allegri's men had rescued themselves from defeat courtesy of Dybala's late double at the Stadio Olimpico, but substitute Alessandro Murgia sealed a dramatic triumph for the capital club.

Dybala echoed the sentiments of his coach in conceding that the better team had won and he hopes it will prevent Juve from being complacent when their league campaign begins against Cagliari on Saturday.

"We need to forget what we did last year," he said. "It won't be easy this season. Our rivals are waiting for us, but we know we're a good side. In other words, it's all down to us."

On the weekend loss, he added: "Quite simply, Lazio deserved it.

"There's no point dwelling on the build-up to their winner – that goal summed up a match that we didn't do enough to win.

"Of course, had we got to extra time we would have had a good chance of winning because they were tired, but it went the way it did.

"I want to win and so do Juventus, so I can't be happy. That would be egotistical – it wouldn't be right, not for my team-mates and not for our fans.

"All I can say is that I'll work hard to keep improving and to make sure we win, which is what counts.

"I'm delighted to be at Juve and to have the number 10 shirt. I'm still young and I want to keep developing here."