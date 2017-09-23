Dyche demands rule change after Van La Parra dive

Rajiv van La Parra should not be allowed to escape with a yellow card for his dive at Turf Moor, according to Burnley manager Sean Dyche.

Burnley boss Sean Dyche has called for tougher sanctions on simulation following Huddersfield Town attacker Rajiv van La Parra's dive in Saturday's 0-0 draw.

The substitute was shown a yellow card in the 71st minute at Turf Moor after going down in the penalty area as Burnley defender Matt Lowton applied pressure in the Premier League encounter.

Due to being cautioned at the time of the event, Van La Parra cannot be retrospectively banned and will instead be free to play when Huddersfield host Tottenham next weekend.

Dyche is adamant the laws must change to allow for divers to be suspended - even if a yellow card is awarded.

"If they got a penalty from that and he scores, he gets banned, but because they didn't get a penalty, nothing happens," Dyche told BBC Sport.

"It should be talked about. It has to go out of the game. The ban should be effective from now.

"It's not about the player, because I don't know him. It was a good decision to book him, but they should have more powers after the match has finished. We have to get that out of the game."

Huddersfield manager David Wagner downplayed the debate by insisting he was unable to view the incident.

"I was too far away, I was not able to see it and it was very quick," he said.

"If it was a dive, it is not what we want to see."