Dylan Hartley calls on England to 'make a statement' against Argentina

As the bricks and mortar keep piling high at Twickenham with the East Stand in the throes of a multi-million pound makeover, so, too, do the aspirations of England soar.

Dylan Hartley, the captain, is exhorting his men “to make a statement” against Argentina in the first of the Old Mutual Wealth Tests today, and while there was a time when such comments would simply slot into the standard pre-match rhetoric, this is different.

This is the start of the two-year countdown to the World Cup, and Argentina are in England’s pool. This is a team who dare not rest for fear of being dropped. This is a team with a wallchart of objectives for every breath they take, every stride they make.

Hartley wants there to be nothing familiar about the England side who trot down the tunnel today, suitably clad in a change strip of charcoal-grey, a visible sign of the transformation under way.

In years past, the talk would have been of paying Argentina due respect, of not underestimating the underdog and while due deference is paid to those verities, England are intent on setting their own enhanced standards, of going out hard and fast to show that they can genuinely aspire to one day topple New Zealand as the world’s No 1 ranked side.

“We need to kick on and improve,” said Hartley, who led the side to a 2-0 series win in Argentina in June. “We want to be better than we were then.

“The data shows that our fitness levels have gone up. The nature of how we train now breeds confidence. Belief has been growing. And the belief is that we can get better and that we can get to No 1 and win a World Cup.

“If you don’t talk about these goals, these dreams, then you have no chance of achieving them. Of course we have focused on how to beat Argentina.

"We have been preparing this match for three months. But there is a bigger picture. We want to be a better team than we were in the summer. And that is a pretty good statement if we have improved.”

To that end, certain basics have to be tended to. The tone of the game is set up front with Hartley head-to-head with his Argentina counterpart, hooker and captain Agustin Creevy, “the man who makes them tick”, according to Hartley himself.

Hartley revealed that England's fitness has improved Credit: GETTY IMAGES More

It is the mano-a-mano battle in the set scrum that will define so much. Hartley, flanked by props, Mako Vunipola and Dan Cole, has a heavy shift ahead.

There was little chance of either of those scrum lieutenants getting the “rested” treatment afforded to, or perhaps inflicted on, Maro Itoje and Owen Farrell. Tyro props Ellie Genge and Harry Williams, both of whom featured in Argentina, will have to earn their stripes.

Henry Slade has already done that in justifying his selection in Farrell’s England position of inside centre.

What Exeter Chiefs’ multi-layered player now has to do is create an unassailable case for his inclusion in every team that head coach Eddie Jones names from this point onwards.

That is no mean challenge but anything less as a target would invite being reduced back to the ranks.

Slade gets the nod at inside centre at Twickenham Credit: GETTY IMAGES More

Slade has talent – the craft, the vision, the time, the imagination – to prosper. But has he got Farrell’s mental fortitude, the inner toughness to make it work when things are not going well, to rise above circumstances and make it happen?

That match-hardness is what Slade needs to show. It should make for a riveting afternoon. Hartley and his chums have to deliver balls for Slade to help ignite a back line who have some zip about them even in the absence of Jonny May.

That Jones sees this fixture as, first and foremost, a test of his side’s will and willingness is reflected in his continuing faith in Mike Brown at full-back.

The Australian knows that grit and relentlessness still count for so much at Test level. But Brown, too, has to add to his game. As Hartley intends to do at the coal-face, so must Brown do from the rear.

Eddie Jones has opted against leaving out Mike Brown at full-back Credit: PA More

England’s defence was shaky in Argentina, with seven tries conceded in the two Tests and coach Paul Gustard has pledged improvement.

“We talked to the boys about attitude, desire and desperation and we need to be bullet-proof,” said Gustard who has made rookie flanker Sam Underhill, who made his debut only in the second Test in Santa Fe, defensive leader.

“You ask people to hit, and Sam hits. You ask people to contest, he contests. You ask people to get off the line, he gets off the line.”

Argentina’s stock has fallen, with only one win this year and 17 losses in 22 games since they graced the 2015 World Cup semi-finals. But they now play in exalted company in the Rugby Championship.

Twickenham holds no fears. They are not daunted by England. And they have Juan Martin Hernandez at fly-half. At 35, “El Magico” may be past his best, but his best was way beyond most mortals.

England will have to be on task. And only then can they reach out. Today is no mundane mission.