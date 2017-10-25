Dylan Hartley cleared to play for England in autumn internationals as Jim Mallinder hits out at 'unjustified' citing

Dylan Hartley will not face any further action after his yellow card last weekend: Getty

Dylan Hartley has been cleared to play for England after his citing complaint for an alleged strike to the head of Clermont Auvergne prop Rabah Slimani was dismissed, prompting a strong response from Northampton Saints over what they describe as an "unjistified" case.

A statement from European Professional Club Rugby confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that an independent panel had dismissed the charge, which means Hartley is free to continue playing and captain England if he is named by Eddie Jones in Thursday's squad announcement.

Hartley was shown a yellow card by referee Ben Whitehouse in Northampton Saints’ 24-7 defeat by Clermont last Saturday after he struck Slimani in the face while clearing out a ruck, with match citing commissioner Douglas Hunter deeming that the hooker had a case to answer.

After appearing at a disciplinary hearing on Wednesday morning in London, Hartley pleaded his case along with Saints’ director of rugby Jim Mallinder and Saints’ legal representative, Sam Jones.

“An independent disciplinary committee consisting of Jeremy Summers (England), Chairman, Rhian Williams (Wales) and Frank Hadden (Scotland) heard evidence and submissions from Hartley, who pleaded not guilty to the charge,” an EPRC statement read.

“The committee found that Hartley had committed a reckless act of foul play in that he had struck Slimani in the face, however, the committee was not satisfied that the offence had warranted a red card.”

England head coach Eddie Jones also submitted a character witness statement, while Slimani himself also contributed evidence in favour of Hartley.

Hartley has been cleared to play against Wasps this weekend (Getty)